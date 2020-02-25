STROMSBURG – A 22-5 first-quarter run set the tone in Friday night’s 64-24 win by the Cross County Cougars over the Friend Bulldogs in boys non-conference hoops action.
The Cougars (18-6) led 40-11 at the break, and the Bulldogs could find no offense in the 40-point loss.
On the scoreboard the Cougars were led in scoring by sophomores Carter Seim and Cory Hollinger with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Cross County was 29 of 50 from the floor for 58 percent and 4 of 13 on 3-point shots. Cross County went just 2 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Cross County picked up 28 rebounds as Christian Rystrom and Austin VanHorn each pulled down six for the Cougars.
Cross County will open action tonight at the C2-7 subdistrict at Aquinas High School in David City as it takes on Twin River at 7:30 p.m.
