WISNER – After trailing 20-8 at halftime, the Cross County Cougars football team fought back to cut its deficit to 26-24 in the fourth quarter Friday night in the season opener on the road at the Wisner-Pilger Gators.
The Gators, however, were able to punch in the final touchdown to seal the 32-24 loss for Cross County.
Wisner-Pilger led 12-0 at the end of the first and tacked on one touchdown in each of the next three quarters. The Cougars scored one touchdown in all but the first.
Cross County gained 266 total yards in the loss and relied on the run game as it picked up 243 on the ground.
Junior back Isaac Noyd led the team with 24 carries for 191 yards and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, which cut Wisner-Pilger’s lead to 20-16.
After the Gators connected on a touchdown pass, Cross County’s Colton Nuttelman broke free for a 23-yard scoring run to put the Cougars’ deficit at just 26-23 in the fourth.
Landen Berck, who finished the night with nine carries for 45 yards, scored the first touchdown of the season with a 5-yard rush in the second.
Berck also led the defense with six tackles and two stops for a loss while Noyd and Cory Hollinger recorded five tackles. Sophomore Damon Mickey had a couple tackles for loss, too.
Cael Lundstrom went 5 of 13 in the passing game for 23 yards. He was picked off twice.
Cross County will host Palmer, which lost to Osceola-High Plains 50-48 in its season opener, this Friday in Stromsburg.