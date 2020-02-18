MALCOLM — On paper, Wahoo Bishop Neumann’s record of four wins and 17 losses doesn’t do the Cavs justice.
Of the 21 games Neumann has played prior to Tuesday night’s C2-6 subdistrict contest with the Cross County Cougars in Malcolm, 13 have come against teams with a .500 record or better. The Cavs have played some of the state’s top-tier competition, like Class B No. 2 Bennington (19-2), C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian (18-3) and C-2 No. 7 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (20-3), just to name a few.
There’s no question that the Neumann girls were battled tested. So Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart knew Tuesday night’s game wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.
Neumann, led by Lauren Thiele’s 15 points and its suffocating man-to-man defense with an occasional 1-3-1 zone, pulled off the upset and beat Cross County 43-35. The Cavs’ defense was very physical in the game, and held the Cougars’ leading scorer, 6-foot-2 junior post Erica Stratman, to just six points. Stratman went scoreless in the first half.
“They (Neumann) had bodies all around her (Stratman). She had trouble finishing tonight,” Boshart said. “They played her top side, and that’s what we scouted. They ended up sending double teams her way, and we tried two force passes into her that she didn’t have a chance at. It was a good job of pressuring on their (Neumann) part.”
After a very slow start offensively, the Cougars trailed Neumann 10-2 after the first quarter. Things picked up in the second as Cross County outscored the Cavs 10-4 to cut its halftime deficit to just 14-12. Junior forward Cortlyn Schaefer spearheaded the second-quarter attack with four points while Josi Noble, a quick sophomore guard, had a layup and took a charge on defense.
The Cavs, who beat Shelby-Rising City 48-32 on Monday behind 15 points and five 3s from Thiele, pumped their lead to 31-20 early in the fourth, but Cross County responded by going on an 8-0 run that included a 3 from Savannah Anderson — who made two down the stretch to keep the Cougars in the game — and layups from Stratman and Chloe Sandell, as well as a free throw from Amanda Giannou.
The full-court pressure really bothered the Cavs in the fourth.
“The press sped them up,” Boshart said of what was going right during the scoring run in the fourth. “Maybe if I’m not so dumb with it, we press them earlier and generate turnovers. But we kept thinking, if we play our game we’ll eventually get the shots to fall and we just never could get there.”
But the Cavs eventually broke the press and stopped the Cougar momentum with five straight points thanks to a corner 3 from Thiele and a post bucket from Faith Polacek. Cross County never recovered.
The Cougars didn’t help themselves at the line in the game, either, as they unofficially went just 3 of 12.
Cross County sees its season end at 20-5.
Bishop Neumann (4-18) 10 4 13 16 — 43
Cross County (20-5) 2 10 6 17 — 35
Bishop Neumann scoring: Lauren Thiele 15, Faith Polacek 4, Julia Ingwerson 4, Liliana Spangler 7, Mary Chvatal 3, McKayla Most 3, Kinslee Bosak 7.
Cross County scoring: Josi Noble 4, Cortlyn Schaefer 8, Amanda Giannou 5, Savannah Anderson 8, Erica Stratman 6, Avery Hanson 2, Chloe Sandell 2.
