STROMSBURG – After losing the first set to David City on Tuesday night by the score of 25-21, the Cross County Cougars regrouped and won the next three behind marks of 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 to earn a 3-1 win.
The victory keeps Cross County’s record spotless at 12-0 on the season. The Cougars travel to Palmer (1-13) this Thursday.
Erica Stratman led everyone with 21 kills in the match. She was followed by Chloe Sandell, who had 10, and Savannah Anderson, who added seven. Amanda Giannou dished out a team-high 30 set assists.
Defensively, Giannou had 16 digs to lead the team while Talia Nienhueser had 14 and Mackenzie Nuttelman 11. Katie Kopetzky got under 10.
