STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars’ girls basketball team opened the 2020 portion of its season on Friday night with an easy 54-12 win over the Friend Bulldogs in non-conference action.
The Cougars improved to 6-3 on the year as they jumped to an 11-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage to 27-4 at the break.
The Bulldogs had their best scoring in the third as they put up half of their points, but could not slow down the Cougars, who widened their lead to 30 points.
Junior Erica Stratman led the scoring with 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field, while sophomore Josi Noble was 5 of 7 from the floor and finished with 12 points.
Cross County was 22 of 44 from the field and 3 of 7 on 3-point attempts.
The Cougars will need to clean up their free-throw shooting as they were 7 of 19 overall.
Junior Jacy Mentink just missed a double-double as she finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
No team or individual stats were available for the Bulldogs, who saw their record drop to 0-10 on the season.
