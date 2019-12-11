SHELBY – After the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team opened its Friday night matchup with a 21-0 first-quarter run against Shelby-Rising City on the Huskies’ home court, not much was left to decide over the final 24 minutes.
The Cougars went on to improve to 2-0 with a 59-27 win in Crossroads Conference regular-season action. The Cougars led 33-11 at the break and 45-16 through three quarters.
Cross County was led in scoring by junior Erica Stratman with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, while fellow junior Cortlyn Schaefer chipped in with 15 points and also went 7 of 12. Schaefer also led the team in rebounding with six while Stratman and Chloe Sandell added five each.
Cross County went 23 of 51 from the field, which included just 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts.
The Huskies were led in scoring by Kamryn Pokorney with seven. Maddie Hopwood tossed in five. Shelby was 7 of 23 from the field and 3 of 10 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars went 11 of 24 from the free-throw line while the Huskies attempted 21 and sank 10.
Cross County’s defensive pressure forced 30 Husky mistakes as Schaefer had eight steals and also tied for the team high in assists with Giannou with three each.
Cross County (2-0) travels to Daykin to take on Meridian on Friday and returns back home on Saturday night to host the Malcolm Clippers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.