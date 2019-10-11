Weather Alert

...ANOTHER FREEZE EXPECTED FOR THE ENTIRE AREA TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 27 EXPECTED. * WHERE...FILLMORE, NANCE, POLK, MERRICK, THAYER, YORK AND HAMILTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THESE AREAS DID NOT HAVE A HARD FREEZE THURSDAY NIGHT. THE REST OF THE LOCAL AREA HAD A KILLING FREEZE THAT HAS EFFECTIVELY ENDED THE GROWING SEASON, THEREFORE THESE AREAS WERE NOT INCLUDED IN THIS FREEZE WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&