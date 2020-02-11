POLK – The Cross County Cougars are 17-4 on the year after a 55-24 win over the High Plains Storm on Saturday night in Polk.
The Cougars, who won the Crossroads Conference tournament a little over a week ago, jumped to an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and continued to build that advantage throughout the game as they outscored the hosts in all four quarters.
Cross County led 30-11 at the break and won the second half 25-13.
The Cougars were led in scoring by junior Cortlyn Schaefer with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor, which included 2 of 3 on 3-point attempts.
Also in double figures was sophomore Chloe Sandell with 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting. With 11 points was junior Erica Stratman, who also led the team on the boards with six rebounds.
High Plains was paced by junior Brianna Wilshusen with nine points and Brooke Bannister with six.
The Storm was 8 of 20 from the field and a solid 8 of 9 at the free-throw line.
Cross County was 21 of 51 overall for 41 percent. It knocked down 4 of 13 3-pointers and sank 9 of 13 free-throw attempts.
The Cougars held a 23-10 advantage on the boards and had just 10 turnovers to 25 for the Storm.
Both teams are back in action tonight as Cross County heads to Brainard to play East Butler and High Plains is at Osceola.
Cross County (17-4) 18 12 11 14 – 55
High Plains (4-12) 7 4 4 9 – 24
East Butler 47, High Plains 18
The Storm traveled to Brainard for a game with East Butler on Friday night and came up short against the Tigers by the final score of 47-18.
The Storm offense only produced three points through the first 16 minutes and the hosts built a 21-3 halftime lead.
The Storm showed some life in the third as it outscored the hosts 13-8, but the Tigers put an exclamation mark on the win with an 18-2 fourth-quarter run.
Bannister led the Storm in scoring with nine points, while the Tigers had two girls in double figures with senior Amanda Aerts pouring in 18 and junior Addie Sullivan adding 10.
High Plains was 2 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc and 2 of 8 at the free-throw line.
East Butler put up 19 3-pointers and hit just two, while the Tigers were 3 of 6 at the foul line.
