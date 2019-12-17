STROMSBURG – Back-to-back nights for the second weekend in a row saw the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team get a weekend split.
The Cougars (3-1) were successful on the road at Meridian on Friday night as they came away with a 48-26 win in Crossroads Conference regular-season action. The team returned home on Saturday and fell to the Malcolm Clippers by the final score of 41-30 in non-conference play.
Cross County 48,
Meridian 26
It was a third-quarter scoring run of 14-5 by the Cougars that put the game out of reach for the Meridian Mustangs.
At the end of the first quarter Cross County led 9-5, but the Mustangs chipped away one point of that lead and went to the locker room down just 18-15.
The Cougars continued a hot second half with a 16-6 explosion in the fourth quarter as they went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Three girls finished with 10 points for the Cougars as juniors Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman and sophomore Josi Noble tied for team-high honors. Game-high honors went to the Mustangs’ senior Josiee Sobotka with 12.
Cross County was 16 of 39 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range while the Mustangs were 7 of 47 and 3 of 11 from behind the arc.
Savannah Anderson and Schaefer both led the team with seven rebounds while senior Halle Pribyl led the Mustangs with eight.
Malcolm 41, Cross County 30
Cross County did not make a run at the Malcolm Clippers until the fourth quarter, and by then the Malcolm lead was too much for the hosts to overcome.
The Cougars trailed 8-5, 24-15 and 36-18 through three quarters. Only a 12-5 fourth-quarter scoring run made the score a little more respectable.
Leading the way in scoring was Stratman with nine while Schaefer added eight.
Cross County was 9 of 26 from the field overall and 4 of 9 on 3-point shots. The Cougars were 8 of 15 at the foul stripe.
Cross County (3-1) will host Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (3-1) on Friday night and will travel to Hampton on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.