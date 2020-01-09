STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars girls basketball team used Tuesday night’s matchup with the Osceola Bulldogs as a tune-up prior to a big week of action.
Cross County, which improved to 7-3 with the win, took a 22-2 lead after the first quarter and was never threatened as it breezed to a 61-8 win over the Bulldogs in Crossroads Conference regular-season action.
The Cougars had three girls in double figures, led by the 16-point efforts of junior Erica Stratman and sophomore Chloe Sandall. Pouring in 14 points was sophomore Josi Noble.
Osceola was led in scoring by Kylie Johnston, Sierra Boden and Trinity Boden, all with two points.
The Bulldogs were 2 of 9 at the charity stripe, while the Cougars hit just 9 of 21.
Cross County will now take a little tour through Southern Nebraska Conference territory. On Thursday, the Cougars travel to Sutton. Then on Saturday, the Cougars host Heartland with tipoff at 3:45 p.m.
Osceola (1-8)
2 3 3 0 – 8
Cross County (7-3)
22 16 14 9 – 61
