HAMPTON – The Cross County Cougars girls basketball team is riding a two-game win streak after knocking off both the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles and Hampton Hawks this past Friday and Saturday.
Cross County improves to 5-1 and will compete in the Runza Holiday Tournament this Friday through Monday.
Hampton now sits at 3-4 after the loss to Cross County on Saturday and the day before against East Butler. The Hawks will try to get back in the win column this Friday and Saturday at the Harvard Holiday Tournament.
Cross County 56, Hampton 32
Behind 18 points from Erica Stratman and 10 from Josi Noble, the Cougars took care of business on the road in Hampton Saturday and earned a 56-32 win.
The Cougars gained a 15-7 advantage at the end of the opening eight minutes and took a 30-12 edge into halftime. Hampton’s defense did a better job of slowing Cross County’s offense in the third, but the Hawks weren’t able to chip into their deficit as both teams scored eight points.
Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer scored eight points in the win and also added four rebounds and three assists. Stratman led the team in rebounding with five. Both Chloe Sandell and Avery Hanson scored six and five, respectively.
Both Lydia Dose and Rorie Loveland had eight points to lead Hampton while Lexie Wolinski recorded six and Zaya Stuart four.
Dose and Kylie Mersch both had five boards while Lillian Dose dished out three assists.
Cross County 39, BDS 31
Head coach Mitch Boshart’s Cougars were up to the challenge against BDS on Friday, which came into the game 4-1 and the No. 2 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 preseason ratings.
Cross County’s defense, led by Schaefer, Stratman and Amanda Giannou, held the Eagles’ offense to single digits in the first three quarters, which helped the Cougars hold a 31-21 lead at the end of the third.
Schaefer stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals to go along with one point.
Stratman led the Cougars’ scoring with 13 points on 4 of 6 shooting and also hit a 3 and was 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. Stratman also had seven rebounds and took the defense’s only charge.
Giannou totaled six points, six rebounds and four steals while Noble and Hanson were the second-leading scorers with nine points each.
East Butler 45, Hampton 33
On Friday in Hampton, the Hawks trailed the whole game against the Tigers and faced a 21-12 deficit at halftime and a 33-19 hole after the third.
Loveland wound up leading the Hawks with 11 points while Wolinski added eight and Mersch six.
