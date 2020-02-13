BRAINARD – The Cross County Cougars girls basketball team used a balanced scoring attack and erased a first-quarter deficit on their way to a 42-32 win over the East Butler Tigers in Brainard on Tuesday night.
East Butler led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars went on a 13-5 run over the second eight minutes and led 22-17 at the break.
Cross County (19-4) dominated the third, 12-3, and just like that its lead was at double digits, 34-20, as the fourth hit.
The Cougars were led in scoring by junior Erica Stratman with 11 points. Cortlyn Schaefer and Savannah Anderson both added eight and Jacy Mentink chipped in with seven.
Cross County was 7 of 17 at the free-throw line and Avery Hanson had the team’s only 3-pointer.
East Butler, which dropped to 11-9 with the loss, was led on the scoreboard by Lexi Haney with 14 points, while senior Amanda Aerts added seven and Addie Sullivan six.
The Tigers knocked down four 3s with Haney accounting for two. East Butler was 8 of 11 at the line.
Cross County will cap its regular season on Friday night when they host the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.
Cross County (19-4)
9 13 12 8 – 42
East Butler (11-9)
12 5 3 12 – 32
