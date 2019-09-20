HENDERSON — The Cross County Cougars volleyball team has played seven matches this season, and won all of them.
But it wasn’t without some adversity.
The Cougars dropped their first set of Thursday night’s match against the Heartland Huskies, 25-11, on the road in Henderson. But like they’ve done all season so far, they regrouped and played like they knew they could, winning the next three behind scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-14.
“We’ve been kind of sluggish this week,” Cross County head coach Autumn Capler said of that first-set loss. “It was something I thought about coming in and knew could happen. But we got through it, and I wasn’t worried a bit once we started the second set. They pulled it together and got the win.”
Heartland’s Kalea Wetjen unofficially had four kills in the Huskies’ first-set win while teammate Rhianna Wilhelm added four.
But in the second set, Cross County’s 6-foot Erica Stratman and 5-11 Cortlyn Schaefer came alive. Stratman unofficially had four kills during that stretch while Schaefer was right behind her with three. Stratman then erupted for six kills in the third, as well as racking up a host of blocks, to lead the Cougars.
The play at the net was the biggest improvement Capler saw from her team once the second set began.
“We started to get some touches on the ball, picked up our serve receive and got aggressive,” Capler said. “In the first set we were just tipping and it wasn’t working. So we knew we had to swing away and finish.”
As for Heartland, the Huskies could never regain the momentum they had from the first set. They were without a key part of their team, however, as starter Grace Janzen was out.
“They’re (Cross County) a good team, and we knew that. But we know we’re a good team, too,” first-year Heartland head coach Heidi Widick said. “We had to do some adjusting, and the two girls that took on new roles did a fantastic job. I was super proud of them.”
On Tuesday, Heartland lost a five-set thriller on the road in Geneva to Fillmore Central. That may have been a factor towards the end of the match with Cross County.
“We had a really long night on Tuesday night,” Widick said. “And I think that showed there at the end, we kind of lost our fire a bit. Hopefully we can get rested up because we have a busy week next week.”
Cross County will host an invite Saturday in Stromsburg while Heartland hosts Hampton (3-10) on Tuesday in Henderson.
Cross County (7-0)
11 25 25 25 — 3
At Heartland (3-3)
25 19 20 14 — 1
