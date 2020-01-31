YORK — It was a complete performance and team effort by the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team Friday night in the championship game of the Crossroads Conference tournament at the York City Auditorium.
Cross County dominated all phases of the game from the opening tip to the final buzzer with a 71-39 win over the Meridian Mustangs to improve to 15-4.
The Cougars, who like to work the ball inside to their 6-foot-2 junior post Erica Stratman, also found their shooting touch from outside as they connected on 7 of 9 3-point shots and were a sizzling 28 of 45 overall from the field.
Cross County came into Friday night’s game shooting just 30 percent from behind the arc, but was hot from outside on Friday and rode that momentum the entire game.
“Last time we played them it was a two-point game at the half, and we wanted to pound them inside and we were hoping to pound them inside today, but they told me they were going to keep shooting threes and they went down, so it all worked out,” Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart said.
The Cougars were 7 of 11 from the field in the first quarter, which included 3 of 3 from behind the arc.
Cross County built a 21-6 lead after the first eight minutes, and there was no drama the remainder of the game as it stayed hot for 32 minutes along the way to the Cougars’ first-ever CRC girls championship.
Meridian senior Josiee Sobotka, who came in with a 23-point game against Dorchester and a 22-point effort against Exeter-Milligan, did all she could do scoring a game-high 27 points in the win.
“I watched her play against Exeter-Milligan the other night and she is really fun to watch,” Boshart said of Sobotka. “If she wants to play college ball somewhere I sure hope she gets the chance to play, because she is outstanding.”
Cross County also controlled the boards to the tune of 30-20 and made three less turnovers, 13-10.
The Cougars got 18 points from junior Cortlyn Schaefer, which included three 3-pointers, 16 points from sophomore Josi Noble and 13 from Stratman, who also chipped in with a second-quarter 3.
Meridian was 14 of 42 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point distance.
The Mustangs, who dropped to 12-6, were 8 of 17 at the foul stripe.
Boshart said that on Monday it’s back to work to get ready for Nebraska Lutheran.
“We have a one-game-at-a-time mentality, because if you don’t you can easily look past someone,” Boshart said. “We have two more weeks left. We are going to enjoy this one for awhile, but then get back to work.”
Meridian (12-6) 6 12 14 4 — 39
Cross County (15-4) 21 17 18 14 — 71
MER (39)-Sobotka 27, Pribyl 6, Kort 2, Schropfer 2, Kujath 2. Totals-14-42 (3-10) 8-10 39.
CC (71)-Mentink 2, Giannou 5, Schaefer 18, Noble 16, Stratman 13, Sandell 6, Hanson 3, Anderson 8. Totals-28-45 (7-9) 8-17 71.
