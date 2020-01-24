GILTNER – The Cross County Cougars girls basketball team improved to 11-4 and has racked up four straight wins after a 54-31 victory over the Giltner Hornets on Thursday night in Giltner.
Erica Stratman scored a team-high 19 points in the game, and scored 13 of her team’s 18 second-half points.
Cross County led 17-11 after the first eight minutes. The Cougars found their 3-point touch during that stretch as Cortlyn Schaefer, Savannah Anderson and Jacy Mentink each drained one.
Schaefer finished her night with 10 points while Anderson had eight and Mentink six. All three of those players hit two 3s in the game.
Cross County went on to rattle off 19 second-quarter points while its defense held Giltner in check, holding the Hornets to 10, which gave head coach Mitch Boshart’s team a 36-21 lead at the half.
The Cougars’ defense made things even rougher for the Hornets’ offense in the second half as the hosts only managed to score five points in the third. Meanwhile, Cross County added 11 to its total and owned a 47-26 edge heading into the fourth.
Avery Hanson and Josi Noble chipped in with four and three points, respectively, while Chloe Sandell scored two in the win.
Cross County is the No. 4 seed of the Crossroads Conference tournament, which gets started Saturday in York with the girls games being played at York Middle School. The Cougars will play No. 13 seed McCool Junction, which they beat 53-8 in the first game of the season back on Dec. 5, at 1 p.m.
