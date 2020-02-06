WACO – The Cross County Cougars didn’t miss a beat on Tuesday night as they ran their win streak to nine games with a 55-22 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Tuesday in Waco.
The Cougars, fresh off their first-ever Crossroads Conference tournament championship, took a 13-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and put it on cruise control the rest of the way.
The Cougars led 30-10 at the break and were never threatened by the Knights on the scoreboard.
Cross County (16-4) was led in scoring by 6-foot-2 junior post Erica Stratman with 19 points while Avery Hanson tossed in eight and Amanda Giannou seven.
The Knights’ Brooke Douglas led the hosts with seven points while both Sophia Helwig and Amy Richert had four each.
The Cougars were 11 of 16 at the free-throw line and hit four 3-pointers in the win. Two of those were from Hanson.
The Knights took seven shots from the free-throw line and two found the bottom of the basket.
Nebraska Lutheran (4-9) travels to McCool Junction on Friday while the Cougars are on the road at High Plains on Saturday night in Polk.
Cross County (16-4)
13 17 12 13 – 55
Nebraska Lutheran (4-9) 2 8 1 11 – 22
