LINCOLN – Big No. 66 was ready to go.
Nebraska had put away Bethune-Cookman well before the start of the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. And redshirt freshman center Hunter Miller, a graduate of Cross County Community School in Stromsburg, was going to get some reps for the first time in Memorial Stadium.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Miller has had to wait for an opportunity to play on his home field this season. He got some snaps in the Michigan game in Ann Arbor, but Saturday was a different beast. It was in Memorial Stadium. In front of Husker Nation.
“It was a calm nervousness. I was ready to play,” Miller said after the game. “I wanted to get in so bad, but at the same time I had butterflies.”
After a Bethune-Cookman punt was downed, Miller started his jog to the ball with the rest of his offense.
But he had to wait a little while longer to take his first snap in Memorial Stadium.
Miller’s moment was delayed by a TV timeout.
“I was standing there for a while thinking, ‘This is happening, this is what I’ve been dreaming about my whole life.’ Then I had to run back to the sideline,” Miller said with a smile.
But Miller’s time finally came. Although the game had been decided at that point, Miller was still focused on what he was supposed to do. Like a lot of young players, he wanted to do his job and do it correctly.
“I was just trying to do what they’re teaching me to do out there,” Miller said. “I wanted to work on the technique stuff they preach to us every day. But I just wanted to go out there and play my butt off every single play and represent the ‘N’.”
Miller is just one of many local small-school walk-ons that gained experience Saturday.
Seeing native Nebraskans on the field was one of the first questions asked to head coach Scott Frost in the postgame press conference.
“Those are the type of kids that I played with, they’re the type of kids that make up the patchwork of this program,” Frost said. “We want more of them. We want more of them contributing, but anytime one of those kids is out there it’s a little special to me.”