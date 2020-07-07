STROMSBURG – After making the Class D-1 playoffs with a .500 record last year, something special happened with the Cross County football program.
Everything seemed to click in late October, and the Cougars rattled off three straight wins to reach the semifinals, one of which was a 20-6 second-round victory on the road over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, which had previously beaten Cross County 34-20 in the regular season.
Nothing was getting in the way of Osceola/High Plains last year, however, and the Cougars fell 34-30 to the eventual state champ in a tightly-contested contest that what was dubbed the “Clash in Clarks.”
Underclassmen made up the majority of Cross County’s first-team offense and defense last year. With 12 games under their belt from 2019, the Cougars are now an experienced group heading into the 2020 season, which makes them a team to keep an eye on in D-1 football this fall.
It’s not a secret how the Cross County offense wanted to move the ball last year. Like many eight-man teams, the Cougars preferred a smash-mouth, downhill-style running attack. But they did it better than a lot of teams in the state, averaging 281.5 rushing yards per game.
In its single-wing offense, Cross County boasted two 1,000-yard rushers in Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim. Noyd, a small but physical runner at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, racked up 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns. Seim, bigger at 6 feet and 180, had 1,293 yards and 19 scores.
Both Noyd, now a senior, and Seim, a junior, are back and ready to tote the rock again. But maybe a more important note is that almost all of the blockers in front of them are back, too. All but one starter – center Thomas Harrington-Newton – returns, which bodes well for the running game in Stromsburg.
Leading that offensive line unit – which is a rather large one as well – is 5-foot-10, 235-pound senior guard Lincoln Kelley. He’s a four-year starter and has experience playing center, too. He’s everything a coach would want up front in the trenches, according to head coach Hayden DeLano.
“All our kids are really growing physically and mentally, but his mental capacity for the game is untouched,” DeLano said of Kelley. “He’s our field general. He’s always been extremely smart and each year he’s continued to grow into a physical offensive lineman.”
At 6-5 and 210 pounds, it’s easy to notice the uber-talented Cory Hollinger. The junior tight end moves well for his size and is a handful on the basketball court, but poses a problem on the football field as well.
“Cory is a long, athletic kid that can do a lot of things well,” DeLano said.
Junior Damon Mickey, a 5-11, 220-pounder, will likely man the other tight end position. Another junior, the 5-10, 190-pound Colby Bolton, will likely be the other guard. Christian Rystrom, an athletic senior, will handle the fullback duties and carry the ball some, too.
“Colby is a good old-fashioned farm kid that just wants to go out and work, it’s who he is,” DeLano said. “Damon might be the most explosive football player I’ve ever coached. He puts up massive numbers in the weight room but can run and jump like our skill positions. They’re really all special kids on and off the field.”
After Cross County’s playoff win over BDS last year, Eagles’ co-head coach Mark Rotter told the Hastings Tribune that, “(Cross County) has very mobile and athletic linemen. They gave us some trouble with it the first time we played. Their line is very, very athletic, and very, very good.”
If there’s a question mark on the offensive line in 2020, it might be at center. There will be a competition there, but DeLano likes the options he has at that spot, which includes senior Owen Powell, sophomores Trevor Bolton and Leighton Nuttelman, and a big freshman in Alex Noyd (5-9, 210).
Over the years, DeLano and his staff have adopted the offensive philosophy of, instead of expecting kids to learn a big and vast playbook, practicing and executing two or three core run concepts will better suit the offense.
Following the leads of a couple long-time and successful high school coaches in the state – Mike Speirs at Howells-Dodge and Rotter at BDS – Cross County has focused its attention on executing sweep, power and counter.
“We are really hanging our hat on these few concepts and will continue to do so moving forward,” DeLano said.
If all goes according to plan this fall, Cross County will open the season with a Week Zero game Aug. 21 at Blue Hill. A week later, the Cougars will travel to Leigh to play Clarkson/Leigh and its dynamic athlete Tommy McEvoy, who owns a Division I offer from South Dakota and multiple from Division II schools.
According to the Omaha World-Herald’s Mike Sautter, McEvoy is receiving interest from Division I schools Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota State and FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.
