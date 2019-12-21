Class C No. 7 Raymond Central protect home mats with sweep
RAYMOND – The No. 7 team in Class C wrestling, the Raymond Central Mustangs, welcomed both the Cross County/Osceola Cougars and the Centennial Broncos to their home mats on Thursday.
Raymond opened with a 48-21 win over Cross County/Osceola, and that was followed by a 60-21 win over Centennial.
In the third matchup, Centennial edged Cross County/Osceola 42-36.
Centennial 42, Cross County/Osceola 36
There were plenty of open weight classes in the showdown between the two York News-Times’ coverage area schools, and the dual came down to the final match.
With the score tied at 36, the Broncos’ Carson Fehlhafer pinned Cross County/Osceola’s Owen Powell in 1 minute, 33 seconds to pick up the win.
Centennial also got wins from Ryan Payne, the No. 3-rated wrestler at 132 pounds in Class C, as he pinned Leighton Nuttelman in 1:11. Fehlhafer and Payne’s win were the only actual victories scored in mat action for the Broncos.
The Cross County/Osceola winners were Cameron Graham at 145 with a pin over Dominick Reyes in 3:11. Graham is currently rated No. 5 in NE wrestle rankings.
At 160, Colton Nuttelman pinned Garrett Schernikau in 1:06.
Raymond Central 60, Centennial 21
Centennial had four wins in its dual with the Mustangs.
At 126, Class D No. 2-rated Gaven Schernikau pinned McKay Bryce in 1:15. At 138, Reyes was a winner by pin over Tucker Maxson in 3:15. At 195 pounds, Samuel Payne was a 4-2 winner over Noah Thornburg.
The other points came from Fehlhafer with a forfeit at 285.
Raymond Central 48, Cross County/Osceola 21
Two of Cross County/Osceola’s three wins against the Mustangs came by pin.
At 182 pounds, No. 6-rated Kyle Sterup pinned Jace Lickliter in 1:34. At 145, Graham made it 2-0 for the night with a pin of Caleb Schultz at 1:35. At 170, Wyatt Graham was a 7-1 winner over Gavin Soden.
The other points were from Powell, who won by forfeit.
Both Cross County/Osceola and Centennial were in action on Friday at the Sutton Duals.
The Cougars will make it three days in a row as they compete at the Kearney Catholic Invite today.
