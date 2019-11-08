STROMSBURG – Both the Cross County Cougars and Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs won Class D-1 second-round playoff football games on the road Wednesday to earn the right to host quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Cross County, the No. 7 seed, avenged an earlier loss to No. 3-rated and No. 2 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley with a stifling defensive performance in its 20-6 win.
The Cougars, who were once 3-4 on the year, have won three straight and will host the No. 11 seed Tri County Trojans, who dismantled No. 3 seed Elmwood-Murdock, 68-8, on Wednesday.
Kickoff for that game is set for 6 p.m. in Stromsburg.
The Stormdogs made their way north to Creighton on Wednesday afternoon to take on the defending D-1 state champion Bulldogs.
After a slow start, Osceola/High Plains went on a 40-8 scoring run and pulled away for the 46-32 win.
Osceola/High Plains (8-2) will host the top seed and No. 1-rated Howells-Dodge Jaguars (10-0) at 6 p.m. in Osceola on Tuesday night.
Howells-Dodge advanced to the quarterfinals with a 56-22 win over Lutheran High Northeast on Wednesday.
The semifinal round will be held on Monday, Nov. 18. The D-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln will be on Monday, Nov. 25 at 10:15 a.m.
