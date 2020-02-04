DONIPHAN – The Ord Chanticleers, the No. 2-rated wrestling team in Class C, won the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite on Saturday, 156-140.5, over the Cross County/Osceola Cougars.
Taking third place was Minden with 138.5 while fourth went to Gibbon with 108.5. Rounding out the top five in the 14-team field was Tri County with 98.5 points.
The Cougars had three individual champions as No. 3-rated Cameron Graham kept his slate clean at 46-0 as he won his championship match at 138 pounds with a pin of Perkins County’s Colton Pouk in two minutes.
In the 145-pound bracket, Bryce Reed, who is rated at No. 8, won his championship match over Grant Williams of Doniphan-Trumbull by the final score of 2-1.
The third title went to junior Kyle Sterup (43-1) with a win by injury default over Bryan Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford at the 5:26 mark of the third period. Sterup is currently rated as the No. 4 wrestler in his weight class in C.
The Cougars got a second-place effort from Wyatt Graham (31-15) at 160, while Conner Shoup was third at 220. Colton Nuttelman was fifth at 152.
Cross County/Osceola will be in Brainard on Thursday for the Crossroads Conference tournament at East Butler.
Team scoring top five: 1. Ord 156; 2. Cross County/Osceola 140; 3. Minden 138.5; 4. Gibbon 108.5; 5. Tri County 98.5.
