MALCOLM – The York Dukes wrestling team was busy as it competed two days in a row at both the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on Friday and the Malcolm Invite on Saturday.
Both meets resulted in the Dukes placing second, while another York News-Times’ coverage area team, the Cross County/Osceola Cougars, were right behind the Dukes in Malcolm and brought home third place.
On Friday night, York made its way to the Ashland-Greenwood Invite and finished second behind Central Conference opponent, Columbus Lakeview.
Malcolm Invite
York junior Thomas Ivey improved to 30-0 as he won his weight bracket at the Malcolm Invite on Saturday. Ivey recorded a pin of Lincoln Pius’ Evan Fuchs in the championship at 120 pounds.
The Dukes placed seven wrestlers on the day while finishing second behind Class A No.1 Millard South, 176.5-140.
Cross County/Osceola was third with 130.5 points, and it crowned three individual champions.
On the York side, 195-pound Jacob Diaz defeated Quran Cook (23-2) of Yutan, 12-6, in the championship match to improve his season record to 16-1.
Second-place efforts went to Oren Krumrie (19-8) at 132; Kobe Lyons (27-3) at 170 and Kaden Lyons (21-3) at 182.
York’s third-place showings were turned in by Nate Streeter-Meyers (13-11) at 138 and Beau Woods (17-9) at 285.
Cross County/Osceola’s Kyle Sterup (29-0) defeated Kaden Lyons in the 182-pound championship match by the final score of 9-2. Sterup is currently rated No. 3 in Class C at that weight.
Cross County/Osceola also got championship efforts from Cameron Graham (30-0) at 138 as he defeated Sean Hinkle of Yutan in the final by pin in 2:07. Graham came in rated No. 5 in C at 145.
The 145-pound championship went to Cross County/Osceola’s Bryce Reed (22-8) as he was an 8-4 winner over Hunter Randolph of Millard South in the final.
At 106, freshman Colton Kirby (19-9) placed second behind Millard South’s Ginno Rettele; Colton Nuttelman (21-9) at 152 was third, as was Wyatt Graham (21-9) at 160. He defeated Northstar’s Paxton Maynard 2-0 to earn his championship spot.
The Cougars got a sixth-place finish from Channer Marsden (4-3) at 145.
Ashland-Greenwood Invite
The Dukes had two champs and three other wrestlers who had a chance at a title but came up short in the finals.
At 120, B No. 5-rated Ivey kept his slate clean as he defeated Lakeview’s Kevin Dominguez in the championship with a 5-3 decision, while the other first-place medal went around the neck of junior Kaden Lyons at 170 with an 8-2 win over Lakeview’s Landon Ternus. Kaden Lyons is the No. 7-rated grappler at 182, while his brother Kobe is No. 3 at 170.
Kobe Lyons was among three wrestlers who finished second on Friday. The other two were Diaz at 195 and Woods at 285.
Lakeview won the meet with 185 points while York was second with 134.4. Rounding out the top three in the seven-team field was Arlington with 115.
York racked up a total of nine medalists as Kaleb Eliker (126); Krumrie (132); Streeter-Meyers (138) and Brayan Rodriguez at 220 all took home third-place medals.
“Overall, we had a good weekend, this weekend was a grind,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “We were out late in Ashland then had an early wake up call for Malcolm and several of the wrestlers had 7-9 matches. Hopefully the team got some much needed rest this weekend so we can hit it hard again this week. We will keep grinding and keep working to the ultimate goal in February.”
York will host Sandy Creek and Milford at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and on Saturday will make its way to Nebraska City for the Nebraska City Duals.
Cross County/Osceola will be at home for its triangular on Tuesday and will host the Cross County Invite on Saturday, which gets underway at 10 a.m.
