KEARNEY – The Cross County/Osceola Cougars wrestling team finished third in the four-team Silver Pool of the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational on Saturday.
Cross County/Osceola got its day started with prelim action, and beat Hershey 45-30 in the first round. The Cougars lost 54-21 to a tough Adams Central squad in the third round.
Arlington wound up winning the Silver Pool while Ravenna was second and Kearney Catholic fourth.
In the first round of the Silver Pool, Cross County/Osceola lost 54-21 to Arlington. The Cougars were defeated again the second round, this time to Ravenna. But in the third round, Cross County/Osceola handed Kearney Catholic a 27-21 loss.
In the win over Kearney Catholic, Cameron Graham beat Chris Feldner 9-4 in the 145-pound division while Bryce Reed, at 160, pinned Clay Gilg in 1 minute, 59 seconds.
At 170, Cross County/Osceola’s Wyatt Graham pinned Hunter Shiers in 1:39. Then at 195, Kyle Sterup continued his strong season with a pin of Vincent Liljegren in 1:09.
