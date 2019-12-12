STROMSBURG – The Cross County/Osceola Cougars wrestling team, fresh off their third-place finish at the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Friday, opened their home mat season hosting South Central Unified and Crossroads Conference neighbor Shelby-Rising City on Tuesday night in Stromsburg.
The Cougars rolled to a 48-18 win over South Central, but came up a point short in a 28-27 loss to Shelby in the final dual of the night.
Shelby was 2-0 on Tuesday as it also picked up a 36-23 win over South Central.
Cross County/Osceola 48, South Central 18
Ten of the 14 weight classes were decided by forfeits or double forfeits, and all 18 points scored by South Central came via open weight classes.
Cross County/Osceola’s Class C No. 5-rated 138-pounder Cameron Graham, according to NEwrestle, defeated South Central’s Tucker Stevens with a pin in 1 minute, 25 seconds in the 145-pound match, followed by teammate Bryce Reed with a pin in 23 seconds over Corbin Lewellyn at 152.
The Cougars picked up another six points at 160 as Colton Nuttelman pinned Ethan Devlin in 1:08. In the second to last match of the dual, Cross County/Osceola’s Wyatt Graham scored a pin in 3:50 over Hunter Steinbach.
Another open class at 182 pounds gave Cougar junior Kyle Sterup the win.
Shelby-Rising City 28, Cross County/Osceola 27
Six matches were wrestled in the Cross County/Osceola and Shelby matchup, as the Cougars and Huskies split those two matches.
The final match of the night had Shelby’s Carson Rathje pinning Cross County/Osceola’s Connor Shoup in 3:18 to give the Huskies the 28-27 win.
At the heavyweight division, the Cougars’ Owen Powell beat Grant Ohnemus 6-4 while Wyatt Graham, at 170, defeated Michael Martinez by pin in 4:43. Sterup was a winner by pin over Antonio Lopez in 1:45. Sterup is the No. 6-rated wrestler at 182 pounds.
The Osceola Invite will be held on Saturday at Osceola High School with the first match getting underway at 8:30 a.m.
