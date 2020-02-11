GRAND ISLAND – Led by three champs and two runner-ups, the Cross County/Osceola Twisters wrestling squad placed second at the 12-team Grand Island Central Catholic Invite on Saturday.
Cameron Graham, Kyle Sterup and Colton Kirby were the three individual champions for head coach Matt Carroll’s team.
It was also a special day for Cross County senior Colton Nuttelman, who missed his entire junior season last year but still reached the 100-win mark of his career on Saturday.
Ord won the invite with 198.5 points. Cross County/Osceola racked up 154 points and held off Twin River, which finished third with 147. Final team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Graham, a 138-pounder, stayed undefeated on the season at 51-0 and began his day with a 48-second pin against Nebraska Christian’s Micah Green. In the title match, Graham pinned Twin River’s Beau Zoucha in 2 minutes, 40 seconds. Graham, just a sophomore, reached 100 career wins on Saturday as well.
At 182, Osceola product Sterup (49-1) continued his strong season by earning all four of his wins via pin on Saturday. His first three matches ended in under a minute while in his championship match, Sterup pinned Ord’s Trey Warner in 2:56.
As for the Twisters’ 113-pounder Kirby (32-15), he pinned his first four opponents to get to the finals. Against Centura’s Jeremiah Arndt, Kirby picked up a 4-1 decision.
Cross County/Osceola also had a couple runner-up finishes in Bryce Reed and Owen Powell.
Reed (39-11), at 145, pinned his first two opponents in 47 seconds. But in the finals match, he was pinned himself in 3:23 by Grand Island Northwest junior varsity’s Owen Friesen.
Powell (19-22) was the Twisters’ heavyweight on Saturday and pinned his first opponent, Northwest JV’s Billy Schleichardt, in 1:17. In the finals, Ord’s CJ Hoevet pinned Powell in 1:25.
The only other top-three finisher for Cross County/Osceola was Wyatt Graham (36-17) at 160. Graham made the semifinal but lost 10-4 to Ord’s Ryan Gabriel. He ended the tournament strong, however, beating both Columbus Scotus’ Riely Eickmeier 12-4 and Centura’s Judson Bonsack, pinning him in 3:28 to earn third in the division.
Final team scoring: Ord 198.5; 2. Cross County/Osceola 154; 3. Twin River 147; 4. Grand Island Northwest junior varsity 124.5; 5. Nebraska Christina 91; 6. Centura 76; 7. Grand Island junior varsity 72; 8. Shelton 71; 9. Grand Island Central Catholic 35; 10. North Bend Central 33; 11. Columbus Scotus 21.5; 12. Hastings St. Cecilia 10.
