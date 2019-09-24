FULLERTON – The Cross County Cougars football team faced a tough opponent Friday night on the road in the Class D-1 No. 7-rated Fullerton Warriors.
Cross County hung with Fullerton all night, but ultimately fell to the Warriors 28-20. The Cougars drop to 1-2 on the season while Fullerton stays undefeated at 3-0. Cross County will host Osceola-High Plains (2-2) this Friday in Stromsburg.
The game was tied at 6 at the end of the first quarter and Cross County trailed just 12-6 at halftime. Colton Nuttelman’s 1-yard scoring run was the Cougars’ first-half touchdown.
The two teams traded blows in the third quarter. Instead of the ground game finding the end zone for Cross County, it was the aerial attack. Cougars’ quarterback Cael Lundstrom threw touchdowns of 19 and 17 yards to Isaac Noyd and Cory Hollinger, respectively, to keep Cross County in the game with only a 28-20 deficit at the end of the third.
The fourth was scoreless, however, which sealed the loss for Cross County. Fullerton outscored the Cougars 361-289 in total yards. Cross County rushed for 162 and passed for 127.
Noyd led Cross County with 122 rushing yards on 26 carries. Nuttelman chipped with 30 yards and one score.
Lundstrom went 7 of 11 in his passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Christian Rystrom led Cross County with 10 tackles while Nuttelman had nine and Landon Berck eight. Thomas Harrington-Newton and Austin VanHorn both recorded an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.