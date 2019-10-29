MILLIGAN – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats matched a Cross County Cougars’ touchdown in the first quarter that gave them a brief 8-6 lead with 4:24 to play in the first quarter.
The Cougars, however, would go on to score six straight touchdowns and put the Bobcats’ season to rest with a 70-12 dominating performance on Friday night in D1-3 district action in Milligan.
The Cross County rushing attack rolled up 406 yards on the ground as both Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim ran for better than 100 yards.
Noyd had 13 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns while Seim rushed for 161 and two scores on 12 touches. Noyd has now rushed for 1,105 rushing yards for the season, which is a Cross County school record.
Both Landen Berck and Colton Nuttelman both ran for one score each, too.
Seim’s scoring run of 65 yards and Noyd’s dash for 57 gave the Cougars a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend had taken an 8-6 lead on Christian Weber’s 39-yard scoring toss to Jackson Beethe, but it only took the Cougars nine seconds to answer on Seim’s scoring run.
Cross County scored three more times in the second quarter as Seim went 60 yards, Noyd 37 and Cael Lundstrom hit Nuttelman on a 60-yard scoring toss to make it 48-6 at the break.
The Cougars opened the second half on a 78-yard kickoff return from Noyd. After that, the Bobcats broke the Cougars’ scoring run on a Casey Jindra 7-yard run.
Lundstrom was 4 of 4 passing for 80 yards. The Cougars totaled 486 yards of total offense.
EMF ran the ball for 127 yards and picked up 67 through the air for 194 yards.
Weber was 8 of 20 passing while Jindra led the ground game with 65 yards.
Seim led the Cougars’ defense with 5 ½ tackles, while Cory Hollinger and Nuttelman had five each.
The Bobcats were paced by Max Zeleny with 6 ½ stops, while Weber had four.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s season ends at 3-5, while Cross County (4-4) will host Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class D-1 state playoffs.
Cross County (4-4)
24 24 22 0 – 70
EMF (3-5)
8 0 6 0 – 12
