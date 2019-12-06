STROMSBURG – Cael Lundstrom and Cory Hollinger give the Cross County Cougars a good 1-2 punch on the basketball court. Lundstrom, a 6-foot-2 guard, scored 19 points and hit three 3s while the 6-5 Hollinger added 18 to help lead the Cougars to a 53-39 opening-night win over the McCool Junction Mustangs at home in Stromsburg Thursday.
Cross County led 10-6 after the first quarter and started to take control in the second as it outscored the guard-heavy Mustangs 16-7 in the second stanza to earn a 26-13 advantage at the half. McCool could never make up its ground in the second half with the Cougars’ defense keeping the Mustangs at bay.
While Lundstrom was efficient from outside the arc – he was 3 of 5 from 3-point range – the senior was aggressive inside of it, too, and went 10 of 10 at the line. Lundstrom also hauled down four rebounds and dished out two assists.
Hollinger was efficient as well, making 6 of 10 shots while hitting 6 of 8 free throws. The sophomore big had three rebounds, too.
Cross County’s Christian Rystrom was a thorn in the side of the Mustangs all night, as he finished with four steals and seven points. Sophomore Carter Seim led the team with five rebounds.
McCool junior Owen McDonald paced the Mustangs with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. He connected on 7 of 9 free throws. McDonald was the only Mustang to score in double figures Thursday. Dana Hobbs led the team with eight rebounds and five steals.
Cross County will travel to Shelby-Rising City on Friday night while McCool will host Hampton on Saturday.
McCool Junction (0-1) 6 7 10 16 — 39
Cross County (1-0) 10 16 7 20 — 53
Cross County scoring: Cael Lundstrom 19, Cory Hollinger 18, Christian Rystrom 7, Thomas Harrington-Newton 4, Carter Seim 3, Isaac Noyd 2.
McCool Junction scoring: Owen McDonald 17, Chase Wilkinson 6, Tyler Neville 5, Dana Hobbs 5, Kaden Kirkpatrick 4, Cole Stahr 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.