STROMSBURG – The game of basketball is close to Jimmy Blex’s heart. So he had a quick answer when asked what the best part about coaching it was.
“Being around the kids and watching them grow and mature and become young adults is really rewarding,” he said.
Blex, the new Cross County athletic director and boys basketball head coach, is thankful that basketball can be a part of the next stage of his teaching and coaching career. He’ll be taking over for Dan Conway, who’s now a principal at Wilber-Clatonia High School.
Blex comes to Cross County after one year at Shelby-Rising City, where he was a boys basketball assistant coach under Grant Gabel. Before that, Blex spent nine years at Cambridge, where he was the boys basketball head coach for seven seasons and head track coach for four.
Blex saw success on the basketball court while at the helm of Cambridge – he had an overall record of 103-65 and led the Trojans to their first RPAC (Republican Plains Activities Conference) title in 2018.
Blex’s love of basketball and teaching it runs deep.
“It’s fun to have an impact on the game and on the kids,” he said. “It teaching them life lessons. And I think all sports do that, not just basketball.”
There are two traits that Blex mentioned he wants to instill in his basketball programs: physicality and being fundamentally sound.
“We’re going to be up in your face and play an aggressive defense and really push the tempo offensively to try to get easy buckets,” Blex said. “We want to get out and try to find good, easy shots in transition. But we have to also be able to play good, solid half-court offense, because when it gets down to crunch time in hopefully March, teams aren’t going to let you do that, so you have to be able to execute in the half court as well”
While on the bench at Shelby-Rising City, Blex saw Cross County twice. The two teams split those games, so he’s got a good idea of what the Cougars’ returning players are capable of.
Cross County brings back a deep and talented team, including three of its top four scorers from last season. That group is led by athletic 6-foot-5 forward Cory Hollinger, who racked up six double-doubles while averaging 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds last season as a sophomore.
Add a few tough and gritty guards like Isaac Noyd (8.9 points, three assists), Carter Seim (6.8 points, three rebounds, 2.3 steals) and Christian Rystrom (4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals) to the mix, and the Cougars have potential for another strong season following their 18-7 mark in 2019-20.
“They had physical young guards that can handle the ball and shoot, which gives you versatility,” Blex said of his two games with Cross County. “They had Cory inside, who’s going to be a handful for about any team you play. It’ll be fun – we’ll have a lot of depth. It’ll be exciting to see how they respond to a new philosophy, and after meeting with them so far everything’s been really good.”
Every coach has their own philosophy that they build over the years, and Blex is no different. Recently, Cross County has generally been a man-to-man defense. Blex, who likes the 1-3-1 zone defense, wants to blend the two while also sticking with what his players are good at.
“I want to mix it up here and there. I want to take what the kids are accustomed to doing and filter my stuff in as we go. Hopefully we have some time to put that in this summer,” Blex said. “We definitely want to push the pace and use our bench, getting as many kids in to play as we can and make other teams match up with us.”
Blex will teach middle school social studies at Cross County. He’s a graduate of Syracuse High School in Nebraska and the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
