STROMSBURG – Behind 359 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Cross County junior running back Isaac Noyd led the Cougars to a 78-28 blowout win over the Palmer Tigers at home in Stromsburg last Friday.
Cross County, which improves to 1-1 on the season, racked up 564 total yards in the win and pounded Palmer with 513 rushing. The blockers paving the way for Noyd included offensive linemen Thomas Harrington-Newton, Colby Bolton and Lincoln Kelley, tight ends Cory Hollinger and Damon Mickey and other backs Landen Berck and Colton Nuttelman.
“All these guys made this happen. It’s a young O-line but they’re competitive and eager to grow as a unit. I’m proud of them,” Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “It’s also worth noting the unselfish attitude of the other running backs. It was a total team deal.”
The Cougars led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime – all off rushing touchdowns from Noyd, who didn’t play offense in the second half.
Noyd found the end zone on rushing scores of 8, 14, 49, 8, 28, 38 and 65. In the second half, Nuttelman added a 32-yard touchdown run while Shayden Lundstrom scored on runs of 24 and 43.
Cross County quarterback Cael Lundstrom was 4 of 5 in the passing game for 51 yards.
Defensively, Noyd picked off two passes and recorded three tackles. Randy Rafert led the Cougar defense with 11 tackles while Berck had eight. Rafert and Nuttelman both had an interception as well.
Cross County is off this week and will travel to Class D-1 No. 8 Fullerton (2-0) on Friday, Sept. 20.
