YORK – The Cross County Cougars and Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles were the top two girls basketball teams in the Crossroads Conference this past season.
Only the Eagles made the trip to Lincoln for the Class D state tournament in March, and the Cougars hoisted the CRC tournament trophy in January.
Cross County defeated the Eagles in its regular-season matchup, but BDS did win a rematch at the Runza Basketball Classic in December.
The Cougars finished with a record of 20-5, while BDS was 18-5.
Both Meridian and Dorchester ended the year with records of 16-9, while the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves completed the 2019-20 season with a record of 15-10. East Butler was the only other team to finish with a record above .500 at 12-10.
Both Cross County and BDS had two CRC first-team selections with Cross County leading the way in total selections with four. BDS had three picks to the all-conference teams.
The Cougars’ Erica Stratman, a 6-foot-1 junior, averaged 13 points a game and pulled down 7.4 rebounds. Both of those numbers were top 10 in the York News-Times’ coverage area. Stratman shot 55 percent from the field and made 3 of her 5 3-point attempts. She had a season-best 20 points against McCool Junction on opening night.
Cross County junior Cortlyn Schaefer averaged 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. Schaefer scored in double figures in 13 of the team’s 25 games. She was also active on defense with 2.8 steals and dished out an area top-five 3.2 assists per game. Her best games were 18-point performances against High Plains and Meridian.
Joining Schaefer and Stratman on the first team was BDS senior Regan Alfs and junior Macy Kamler. The other selection was Meridian’s Josiee Sobotka, a senior.
The second-team selections included Nebraska Lutheran senior Amy Richert who was the area’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game. Richert also shot 59 percent from the field on two-point shots and was 45 percent overall on field goal attempts.
Exeter-Milligan senior Anna Sluka put up 10.7 points per night and knocked down 23 3-pointers. Sluka scored double figures in 12 of the team’s 25 games and averaged 2.7 assists and 2.67 steals.
Also selected to the second team was East Butler senior Amanda Aerts, Meridian senior Halle Pribyl and junior Jacee Zoubek from Dorchester.
The area honorable mention selections included; High Plains’ Brooke Bannister; Hampton’s Lydia Dose and Rorie Loveland; Cross County’s Amanda Giannou and Josi Noble; McCool Junction’s Olivia Johnson; Exeter-Milligan’s Emma Olsen and Jaiden Papik.
