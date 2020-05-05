STROMSBURG – With no coaches or teachers to keep student-athletes organized or on track – other than text messaging or other social media – they have had to provide themselves with the discipline to do it on their own.
Cross County’s Erica Stratman, a senior-to-be, has found that to be a challenge as she waits out the COVID-19 pandemic, finding ways to occupy her time and not getting distracted.
“With the pandemic and not having a strict schedule to follow it has made it difficult to keep track of my day-to-day life. Trying to stay as organized as I can through my online school work has been hard and it’s very easy to get distracted,” Stratman, a three-sport athlete, said. “I usually start my day with online classes and catch up on my homework in the afternoon.”
As a junior Stratman was a York News-Times’ all-area selection in both volleyball and basketball, and her numbers backed up each of those selections. She was hoping to find her way to the state track meet this year as well.
Cross County coaches have also been good about sending out texts with workouts for each of the athletes to help consume some of their free time, but even then there is plenty of time to find other things to do.
“Our weights coach has been sending texts out every morning with daily workouts that keep me busy, but also doing a little extra walking with my family has kept me active through these hard weeks,” she said. “I’ve tried to find different workouts to do during the day when I get bored to be more productive while being stuck at home. Since not being able to go back to the school, lifting for me has looked very different. Not owning a squat rack or any bigger equipment has forced me to do mostly body weight workouts that look very different than if we were in the normal school year but I’m trying to find the best alternatives.
“Since I have a little more down time than normal, I try to at least enjoy that aspect of the pandemic situation by catching up on some Netflix or Disney, plus other shows,” she added. “I also try to spend more time with my family by going on walks and doing extra little projects around my house.”
Stratman says that she does see her classmates and teammates from time to time, but that social media has been a great source to stay connected.
“I try to stop and say Hi or hang out for short periods of time with classmates or teammates. But in times like this, these things just aren’t always possible, so social media is a way I try to stay connected with them,” Stratman said. “My teammates, whether it be in volleyball, basketball or track, are the ones that push me to be the best player I can be and I couldn’t be more grateful for that. It’s been hard to be away from that good, challenging influence.”
When sports do resume, Stratman added that success will come down to those athletes who put in the work during this time away.
“I try to think about the future and how all of this isn’t going to matter once my teams’ goals are achieved. It’s all going to come down to who worked harder,” Stratman said. “I have big plans for all of the teams at Cross County throughout my senior year. Having all of the success from last year has definitely shown me that we really can reach these goals that we always talk about striving for, but have never really accomplished.
“Winning the season conference title in volleyball and basketball and winning the tournament conference title in basketball has given me the assurance that we really can do great things on any court,” she added. “I think we have dedicated players that are willing to completely invest their time and effort to our team goals throughout the next year.”
For the present time, Stratman explained said that if an opportunity to compete at the next level presents itself, she’ll consider her options.
“As of right now my recruiting is little to none, and I’m not actively looking to move on with my athletics in college. I have more of the mindset that if the offer presents itself I’ll consider it, but everything is really up in air right now and I’m not ready to make any firm decisions on future athletics,” Stratman said. “Even though my junior year of athletics was cut short, it just makes me strive more for my goals and to be the best I can be for my team. This has made me realize you only go through high school once and it can be taken from you very easily. I’m ready to come out next year with my teammates for one last year at Cross County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.