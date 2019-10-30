STROMSBURG – When Cross County head football coach Hayden DeLano talks about the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears, his description is that of a team that brings the full package to the field.
The two teams will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Cross County High School in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. Cross County is the No. 7 seed, while LCC is No. 10 on the eastern side of the 32-team bracket.
Both teams will come into the matchup averaging 38.8 points per game on offense. The Bears have fared a little better defensively, allowing 24.3 to the Cougars’ 27.8.
Three of Cross County’s four losses on the season have come to teams currently in the top 10 of the most recent D-1 ratings of the Omaha World-Herald.
Cross County (4-4) dropped its season opener to No. 6 Wisner-Pilger 34-24, No. 9 Fullerton 28-20 and No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34-20. The other loss is to another D-1 playoff team in Osceola/High Plains.
The Bears’ (5-3) only top 10 matchup was a 28-20 loss to No. 1 Howells-Dodge.
DeLano said that LCC’s quarterback/receiver combination is the best he’s ever seen since taking over as the Cougars’ head coach.
“Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is extremely talented. They have a tremendous quarterback and a wide receiver that is the best I’ve seen at this level in my three years at Cross County, and they have several kids who can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Delano said. “Their line is overly impressive as well with great size and ability to go with it. I’m not sure if they resemble anyone on our schedule too much. They definitely throw the ball a lot more than we are used to around here. Perhaps they have some East Butler skill-position qualities coupled with some BDS size. A really well put together football team.”
Cross County features a run-heavy offense as it averages 334 yards on the ground per game.
Leading the Cougars is junior Isaac Noyd, who is putting up 138.1 yards a night, followed by sophomore Carter Seim, who is right at 75 yards a game.
Senior quarterback Cael Lundstrom has completed 39 of 78 passes for 50 percent and four touchdowns. The team’s top receiver is Noyd with 13 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.
“Defensively, they are a 3-3 base. They are extremely physical and smash mouth up front,” DeLano said. “One of the best defenses we’ve seen this year.”
Cross County is allowing over 300 yards per game on the ground, so it will be tested by the Bears’ offense, which will throw the ball a lot to its running backs.
DeLano gave his three keys for Cougar success on Thursday night.
“We have to slow down their passing game and not allow them to have too many big plays,” DeLano said. “We have to get our ground game going and we have to win the turnover battle.”
Thursday night’s winner will take on the winner of the Guardian Angels Central Catholic at BDS game on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
BDS goes into that game as the No. 2 seed with a record of 8-0, while GACC is the No. 15 seed at 4-4.
