HASTINGS – The Cross County Cougars started off the week as the No. 9 team in the newest Omaha World-Herald Class C-2 volleyball ratings.
The Hastings St. Cecilia tournament, which got underway on Tuesday, was sure to test that lofty status among C-2 schools. The Cougars would face three rated teams on the opening day of the tournament.
Cross County, which came into the tournament with a perfect 13-0 mark, left on Tuesday with a 14-2 record after going 1-2 on the first day of the two-day tournament, which will conclude on Thursday.
The Cougars lost 2-0 to C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia by the scores of 25-12, 25-14 and also dropped a two-set decision to C-2 No. 5 Superior 25-15, 25-18.
Cross County did pick up its second win of the season over the D-1 No. 10 Heartland Huskies by the final score of 2-1 (25-20, 12-25, 25-17).
The Huskies, who fell to 8-5 on the year, also dropped a two-setter to St. Cecilia. Those scores were 25-9, 25-21.
Cross County 2, Heartland 1
The Cougars and the Huskies met for the second time in two weeks and the result was pretty much the same.
Cross County and Heartland split the first two sets, but the Cougars prevailed behind 11 kills from junior Erica Stratman and seven more from junior Cortlyn Schaefer.
Heartland countered with a team-high 11 winners from senior Rhianna Wilhelm and six from fellow senior Allison Kroeker. Heartland finished with 31 kills as a team and the Cougars had 23.
Senior setter Amanda Giannou had 21 set assists to lead the Cougars while Wilhelm had 13 assists. Heartland junior Gabbi Siebert led the Huskies with 17.
Heartland had seven ace serves – Wilhelm and Siebert both had two – and Cross County finished with seven as well with Katie Kopetzky leading with three.
Kalea Wetjen had three ace blocks and 12 digs, while Siebert added 11 and Grace Janzen 10.
Cross County was paced in digs by Kopetzky with 18 and Schaefer with 17.
Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Cross County 0
The host Hawkettes’ front line pounded 30 kills as they were led by senior Makenna Asher with 10 and Katharine Hamburger with eight.
Hastings St. Cecilia (19-1) also had six ace serves with Asher picking up four. Asher also led the team in set assists with 11 and she chipped in with five digs.
Cross County had just 10 team kills as Schaefer led the team with five. Giannou had eight set assists and a team-high nine digs.
The Cougars had two ace serves with Schaefer and Giannou with one each, while Schaefer and Kopetzky each added six digs.
Hastings St. Cecilia 2, Heartland 0
The Hawkettes put up 30 kills to 16 for the Huskies. St. Cecilia was led by Tori Thomas with nine and Hamburger with six. Heartland got six kills from Wilhelm and three each from Wetjen and Kroeker.
Both Wilhelm and Siebert finished with seven set assists while Wetjen recorded the team’s only ace.
Wilhelm led the way on defense with 14 digs, Janzen chipped in with 11 and Wetjen added nine.
The Hawkettes were led by Asher with 12.
Superior 2, Cross County 0
The Cougars could do very little against the talented front line of the Superior Wildcats as they managed just nine kills in two games.
Superior (17-2), however, was led by University of Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer, who was 16 of 17 with 14 kills, while her sophomore sister Shayla Meyer hammered 10 of 11 attacks for nine kills.
Cross County was led by Schaefer with six kills and nine set assists from Giannou.
The Wildcats recorded six ace serves with Shayla Meyer leading the team with three. She also led the way at the net with two ace blocks.
Cross County had three aces, two from Giannou and the other from Jayden Fellows.
Superior’s Trisha Hayes led the team with 10 digs and the Cougars were paced by Kopetzky and Schaefer with six each.
The tournament resumes today in Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.