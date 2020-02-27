DAVID CITY – The Twin River Titans put an end to the Cross County Cougars boys’ basketball season on Tuesday night.
Twin River (15-9) got out to a big lead and fought off several Cross County comeback attempts before holding on for a 62-53 win at Aquinas High School in David City.
Cross County (18-7) is currently 22nd in the NSAA wildcard points and will not earn a spot in the district finals.
Twin River and Shelby-Rising City will decided the subdistrict championship Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The Titans won the first quarter 14-10 and extended their lead over the Cougars to 37-15 at the break as they won the second quarter 23-15.
The Cougars’ 6-foot-2 senior guard Cael Lundstrom tried to lead a comeback as he knocked down 5 of 12 3-point shots and led the team with 19 points, while both Cory Hollinger and Isaac Noyd tossed in 14 each.
Cross County cut the Titans’ lead to 44-38 heading to the final eight minutes, but Twin River was able to keep the Cougars from making up any more ground in the nine-point loss.
Cross County was 19 of 60 from the field for 32 percent and 9 of 22 on 3-point shots for 41 percent. The Cougars were 6 of 9 at the free-throw line.
Twin River (15-9)
14 23 7 18 – 62
Cross County (18-7)
10 15 13 15 – 53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.