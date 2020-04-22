STROMSBURG – The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the sports world. With spring canceled on a prep level across the state, the uncertainty now points to the fall.
One of the volleyball teams in the York News-Times’ area that is poised for a big 2020 is the Cross County Cougars. Head coach Autumn Capler’s squad brings back a wealth of skilled players, including seniors-to-be Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman, but due to high schools and their facilities being closed until at least May 31, a promising season now has some added adversity.
“The talent that we have at Cross County with our girls sports right now is pretty impressive for our size of school,” Capler said. “It’s exciting, so we’ll keep hoping and praying that we get a full season.”
Capler, who’s entering her third season at the helm of the Cross County volleyball program, wants her team to keep working despite being unable to use the school’s gym or weight room. But she knows that’s easier said than done, especially in volleyball.
“I think of basketball and you can go out and shoot 100 shots a day, but volleyball is so different,” Capler said. “Not many girls are going to have a net at home, and even if they do they still need someone else to get a ball up to them. That’s the challenge in itself – it’s such a team-oriented sport that it’s hard to do some work on your own.”
Social distancing isn’t stopping the Cross County staff from coaching. Capler and her assistants encourage the players to keep working out and staying in shape on their own, so when the team does get back together, the transition will be as smooth as possible.
Ball handling is an area of the game Capler wants her players to hone at home this offseason.
“That’s a basic thing that every team needs and is something that, since I’ve been a coach at Cross County, we’ve always wanted to work on,” Capler said. “Just getting your hand on a ball and being able to control it yourself.”
The Cross County girls are encouraged to do drills daily. For liberos, or defensive specialists, that might mean doing something called “silly” ball handling, where, for a full minute, they only use their left arm to keep the ball up before switching to their right, where they do it again for another minute.
One challenging drill has the player keep the ball up starting with their left arm, then moving to their right, then to their head, then to a foot before starting over. Everyone needs to practice setting at some point, too.
“Just finding the control of the ball, which in turn comes around to help you pass the ball better,” Capler said. “We just want them doing the little things like that.”
Last season, Cross County did a lot of those little things. The Cougars won their first 13 matches and finished 23-9, falling short against a tough Bishop Neumann squad in the C2-6 subdistrict in Wahoo.
The Cougars lose three senior starters from last year’s team – Amanda Giannou, Katie Kopetzky and Savannah Anderson – which creates big shoes to fill, but Capler says she’ll have five seniors-to-be with starting potential.
That group will be guided by Schaefer and Stratman. Schaefer, an athletic 6-foot outside hitter, led the team with 293 kills while Stratman, a 6-2 middle, had 262 kills and a team-high 80 blocks.
“We have a really good and solid group of girls that have volleyball smarts,” Capler said.
Both Schaefer and Stratman will take on even more of a leadership role than last year. Capler said around four incoming freshmen were interested in joining the volleyball program. Of those four, some have the potential to get varsity playing time. That part is exciting, Capler said, but it also brings a different dynamic for the upperclassmen.
“I think that could make or break us on the court, how those young kids play for us this year,” she said. “I’m super excited for the season. Someone had talked to me about, ‘what if they don’t have the season,’ and I can’t even think that far or about that even happening. Our potential, and how we ended last year, we can jump back in and this group can really do some good things.”
This summer, Cross County is supposed to attend a volleyball camp at Concordia University in July and has University of Nebraska-Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers scheduled to host a team camp in Stromsburg.
The Cougars were also planning to attend the invite-only Nebraska Top 10 volleyball tournament hosted by Kearney Catholic.
“We were pumped to be invited to that,” Capler said of the Nebraska Top 10. “We were really looking forward to it because if we make the state tournament, those are the teams we’re going to see. So we’re still hoping we’re going to go to that one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.