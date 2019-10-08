CLARKSON – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team capped a long and tough week on Saturday at the Clarkson-Leigh Invite with a 1-2 mark.
Cross County entered the week undefeated and No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, but went 1-4 at the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite. With the 1-2 record over the weekend the Cougars will enter next week with a 15-6 record.
On Saturday the Cougars’ only win came against the David City Aquinas Monarchs by the scores of 25-18, 25-23.
They also suffered 2-0 losses to Oakland-Craig (30-28, 25-18) as well as Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (25-20, 29-27).
Cross County 2, Aquinas 0
Cross County juniors Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman had 11 and nine kills, respectively, while senior setter Amanda Giannou had 20 set assists in the Cougars’ sweep of the Monarchs.
Giannou also had three ace serves while Stratman had a pair of ace blocks. Schaefer had seven digs and Katie Kopetzky six.
Oakland-Craig, 20 Cross County 0
Schaefer had a dozen kills and a dozen digs while Stratman had two stuff blocks and five kills.
Giannou was the quarterback of the offense with 17 set assists and 11 digs, while Kopetzky had 10 digs, one assist and one of the Cougars’ three ace serves.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, Cross County 0
Schaefer led the way with 10 kills and eight digs. Stratman posted five kills and two ace blocks, while Kopetzky had 19 digs and the team’s only ace serve.
Giannou had 16 set assists and nine digs.
The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs were led by junior Paige Beller with seven kills and two blocks, while senior Allie Schneider had 15 set assists.
Junior Riley Jurgens finished with 11 digs and two ace serves.
Cross County (15-6) will hit the road to Utica on Tuesday to play Centennial.
