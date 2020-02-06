YORK – The boys’ 69th Crossroads Conference tournament championship and the girls’ 44th Crossroads title resides about 14 miles north of York at Cross County High School in Stromsburg.
The Cross County Cougars captured the girls title in impressive fashion over the Meridian Mustangs, winning 71-39, while the No. 7 seed Cross County boys got past the No. 1 seed Shelby-Rising City Huskies in overtime, 66-65.
The 2020 Crossroads Conference tournament is in the books after another successful run at the York City Auditorium.
There were plenty of great games along with some outstanding individual performances.
Shelby-Rising City junior Colin Wingard had the only 30-point game of the tournament while Meridian’s Josiee Sobotka put up 72 points in three games and averaged 24 per contest.
The Shelby girls pulled off the biggest upset of the five-day tournament with a 45-44 win as the No. 9 seed ousted the top-seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles.
Cross County led all teams with six selections on the all-tournament teams.
While there were some performances that stood out over others, there were also plenty of girls and boys who put up similar numbers, making the selections difficult.
York News-Times’ CRC All-Tournament Girls Team
Erica Stratman, Junior, Cross County
The 6-foot-2 junior post scored double figures in all four games, averaging 15.5 points with 6.5 rebounds. Stratman was 27 of 48 from the field for 56 percent and added 6 of 9 from the free-throw line with eight steals. The junior had 15 points in the championship game.
Josiee Sobotka, Senior, Meridian
In the championship game, Sobotka did all she could for her team and poured in a game-high 27 points. The senior guard also had 22 against Dorchester and 23 in the semifinal win over Exeter-Milligan. Sobotka averaged 24 points per game, was 24 of 52 from the field (46 percent), was 4 of 12 from 3-point range and 20 of 25 at the line for 80 percent.
Cortlyn Schaefer, Junior, Cross County
The 6-foot Cross County forward put together a strong tournament as she averaged 13 points per game and a team-high seven rebounds. Schaefer was 19 of 30 from the field for 63 percent and 4 of 14 on 3-pointers, three of which came in the championship game. Schaefer was 8 of 14 from the line, too. The junior scored 20 points in the championship game.
Emma Olsen, Sophomore, Exeter-Milligan
The 5-9 sophomore for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves scored 27 points in three games for a nine-point-per-game average. Olsen had 17 points in the semifinals against Meridian and also had six blocked shots in the Timberwolves’ opening win over the Hampton Hawks. She averaged five rebounds and was 12 of 25 from the field for just under 50 percent.
Josi Noble, Sophomore, Cross County
At 5-6, Cross County sophomore Josi Noble still put up double figures in three of her team’s four games and averaged 11.2 points. She was 16 of 27 from the field for 59 percent and 13 of 20 at the foul line. The sophomore also registered 11 steals in the team’s four-game run to the title.
Allie Neujahr, Senior, Shelby-Rising City
Shelby-Rising City senior guard Allie Neujahr put up seven points per game during the tournament. In the fourth quarter against the No. 1 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles, Neujahr scored 10 of her 13 points over the final eight minutes, including going 3 of 4 at the foul line and chipping in with a 3-pointer.
Honorable Mention
Halle Pribyl, Meridian; Amanda Giannou, Cross County; Kamryn Pokorney, Shelby-Rising City; Cammie Harrison, Exeter-Milligan.
York News-Times’ CRC All-Tournament Boys Team
Cory Hollinger, Sophomore, Cross County
The 6-5 sophomore came up big during the tournament for the Cougars. In the semifinal win over BDS, it was Hollinger draining a 10-foot baseline jumper for the win, and in the championship he tossed in a game-high 25 points. Hollinger averaged 14 points per game and was 23 of 38 from the field for 61 percent. He averaged eight rebounds per game.
Isaac Noyd, Junior, Cross County
With four games of scoring in double digits, the Cougar guard averaged 14.3 points per game. The 5-9 junior was 6 of 15 on 3-point shots for 40 percent and was 17 of 21 at the foul line for 81 percent. Noyd knocked down 18 of 38 field goal attempts in the tournament for 47 percent.
Colin Wingard, Junior, Shelby-Rising City
In his opening game of the tournament, the 6-2 junior poured in a tournament-high 30 points in the team’s win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights. He ended up averaging 20.3 points per game and added games of 16 and 15 points. Wingard also hit several 3-pointers during tournament.
Jett Pinneo, Senior, Shelby-Rising City
Pinneo’s quickness was a huge key in the Huskies’ run to the championship game. The 5-9 senior scored 15, 17 and 14 points for a 15.3 per-game average.
Cael Lundstrom, Senior, Cross County
During the final two games of the tournament, Lundstrom put up 12 and 13 points to bring his tournament average to 10.3 per game. The 6-2 guard was 10 of 15 at the foul line and added four steals to his week’s work.
Eric Schroeder, Junior, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
The 6-3 junior drained five 3-pointers during the tournament and ended up averaging 12.3 points per game as he scored nine in the win over Osceola, 15 against Cross County and 13 in the consolation win over the McCool Junction Mustangs.
Honorable Mention
Bailey Belt, Shelby-Rising City; Carter Seim, Cross County; Dalton Kleinschmidt, BDS; Owen McDonald, McCool Junction.
