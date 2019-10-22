YORK – The top-seeded Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles handled the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in straight sets on Saturday at York High School during first-day action of the Crossroads Conference volleyball tournament.
The Eagles (23-3), who are rated No. 2 in Class D-2, were looking at a possible opportunity to get a second chance at the Cross County Cougars, who took them down 3-0 earlier this season in Stromsburg.
That possible matchup, however, was denied by the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves, who defeated Cross County 18-25, 25-20, 25-19 to move into Monday’s semifinals.
The other semifinal was Giltner and Meridian.
First-round winners on Saturday included the following: Exeter-Milligan 2-0 over East Butler (25-19, 25-14); Cross County 2-0 over McCool Junction (25-12, 25-12); Nebraska Lutheran over Osceola 2-1; Shelby-Rising City over Dorchester; Hampton over High Plains 2-0 (25-13, 25-22).
In the next round, along with the Exeter-Milligan and BDS wins; it was Giltner over Shelby in three sets (19-25, 29-27, 25-21), while Meridian swept Hampton 25-10, 25-15.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Cross County 1
On Oct. 10 the Cougars and the Timberwolves met for the first time this season in action at Milligan during the Exeter-Milligan triangular.
Cross County won that first matchup 2-1, but Exeter-Milligan came away feeling it could stay with the Cougars.
The opportunity presented itself again on Saturday as both teams won their first-round games setting up a rematch.
Early on the power at the net of juniors Cortlyn Schaefer and Erica Stratman had the Cougars on top and rolling. Cross County took the first game by the final of 25-18.
That’s when the Timberwolves started to shift the momentum as junior Jaiden Papik (13 kills) and both Anna Sluka and Cameran Jansky with seven kills each started to find open spots on the floor.
Exeter-Milligan’s block was also providing strong results as Jansky had three while Emma Olsen added 1 ½ and Cammie Harrison one as they turned back the Cougars’ attack.
After winning the second set, Exeter-Milligan kept things rolling as Olsen set up the offense with 26 set assists on 32 team kills. Defensively the Timberwolves got a solid effort across the board as Sluka had 13 digs, Papik 10 and Jansky six.
The Cougars were led by Schaefer with 14 kills. Stratman finished with eight kills and Amanda Giannou led the way with 33 set assists.
Schaefer and Talia Nienhueser had 15 digs and Katie Kopetzky added 13.
Saturday’s loss for the Cougars (22-8) was the end of their regular season. Cross County’s next action will come on Monday at subdistricts.
BDS 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
The Eagles advanced to the semifinals behind 12 kills from Macy Kamler and six each from Regan Alfs and Mariah Sliva.
The Eagles had a strong game at the net. They had six ace blocks with three from Kamler leading the way, while Alfs added 14 set assists to her six kills and Jordan Bolte had seven.
Alfs, Kamler and Sliva had seven, six and five digs, respectively.
Giltner 2, Shelby-Rising City 1
The No. 10 team in D-2 had its hands full with the Shelby-Rising City Huskies before coming away with the 2-1 win.
The Huskies were led by Jordie Neckl with 14 kills on 31 of 35 attacks. Reece Ingalls chipped in with 11 kills on 28 of 31 swings.
The offense was set up by Jaycee Vrbka, who had 29 set assists on 87 of 88 set attempts.
Nekl and Kamryn Pokorney led the Huskies with nine and seven kills, respectively, in their first-round win over Dorchester.
Ingalls was credited with 16 digs while Vrbka had 19 assists on 58 of 60 sets.
Hampton 2, High Plains 0
In a local first-round matchup featuring No. 6 seed High Plains and No. 11 Hampton, it was all Hawks as they rolled in two sets 25-13, 25-22.
Hampton 6-foot-5 junior Emma Hansen had several huge ace blocks in the win, while the Hawks’ attack at the net was efficient against the High Plains defense.
High Plains was led by junior Brooke Bannister with five kills and three ace serves, while Brianna Wilshusen had seven digs and Lindsi Hughes was 33 of 35 on sets with nine assists.
Action resumed at the York City Auditorium on Monday.
