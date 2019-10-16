YORK – York High School’s main gym and auxiliary gym will welcome 13 teams from the Crossroads Conference starting this Saturday.
All 13 teams will be in action on the first day, with five games in the main gym and four games in the auxiliary gym.
Here is the schedule and the times for the main gym:
*All games are best of three.*
2 p.m. (12) East Butler vs. (5) Exeter-Milligan
3 p.m. (4) Cross County vs. (13) McCool Junction
4 p.m. (9) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (8) Osceola
5 p.m. Winners of the 2 and 3 p.m. games
6 p.m. (1) Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. winner of NL/Osceola
Schedule for the auxiliary gym
2 p.m. (11) Hampton vs. (6) High Plains
3 p.m. (10) Shelby-Rising City vs. (7) Dorchester
4 p.m. (3) Meridian vs. Hampton/High Plains winner
5 p.m. (2) Giltner vs. SRC/Dorchester winner.
Games resume on Monday at the York City Auditorium at 4 and 5 p.m.
The semifinals on Monday night will be a best-of-five format with games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, games start at 4 and 5 p.m. The consolation final will start at 6 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m. Both consolation and championship are best of five.
