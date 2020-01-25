EXETER – The Class D-2 No. 3-rated Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles had no problem picking up their 12th win of the season Thursday night as they handed the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team a 49-25 loss at home in Exeter.
Exeter-Milligan trailed just 18-12 after the first eight minutes play, but after that the Eagles took control. BDS wound up outscoring the Timberwolves 9-2 in the second stanza to take a 27-14 advantage at halftime, then rattled off 15 points in the third while holding Exeter-Milligan’s offense to only seven.
BDS held on tight to its 42-21 edge in the fourth as the Timberwolves only managed four points in the final eight minutes.
Both teams are now in conference tournament mode as they head into next week.
Exeter-Milligan, which fell to 9-7 with the loss, is the No. 2 seed of the Crossroads Conference tournament, which starts Saturday in York. The Timberwolves will play the winner of No. 7 Hampton and No. 10 High Plains at 6 p.m. Monday night at the York City Auditorium.
BDS, which is now 12-3 on the season, is the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of No. 8 Giltner and No. 9 Shelby-Rising City on Monday at 3 p.m. at the City Auditorium.
