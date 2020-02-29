The NSAA released the dates, times and sites of local Class C-2, D-1 and D-2 teams playing for a state berth in the district finals.
The York News-Times will be covering all four district final games.
Saturday, Feb. 29
D2-4: Exeter-Milligan (15-10) vs. Mullen (20-5) at Lexington High School at 6 p.m.
Monday, March 2
C2-8: Dundy County-Stratton (20-4) vs. Centennial (20-4) at Holdrege High School at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
D1-4: McCool Junction (18-5) vs. Osmond (23-1) at Central Community College in Columbus at 6:30 p.m.
D1-6: Heartland (15-7) vs. Southern Valley (18-5) at Kearney Catholic at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.