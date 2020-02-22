York senior Dean Erdkamp, seated middle, will continue his education and compete for the cross country and track teams at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Erdkamp was joined in the front row by his parents, Brian and Bambi, during a signing ceremony at York High School on Friday afternoon. Back row, from left; York cross country assistant coach Tyler Jackman, Caleb Erdkamp, York cross country head coach Eric Rasmussen.
