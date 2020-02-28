AURORA — Two years ago, the Centennial Broncos and Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes played in the C2-4 district final at Aurora High School. St. Cecilia won 44-30 that night, and went on to place third in the state tournament.
The two teams — and some of the same players from that 2018 contest — matched up again Friday night for a district final, this time in the C2-3 at, you guessed it: Aurora.
But the Class C-2 defending champ Hawkettes came into the game on a season-long roll with 22 wins and just three losses. And led by the strong play of sophomore guard Bailey Kissinger, who scored a game-high 17 points, the Hawkettes continued to roll on Friday night and will defend their championship after winning 46-26.
Centennial’s season comes to an end at 16-9.
The fact that the Broncos were even one game away from a trip to the state tournament is an achievement in itself. Centennial lost two junior starters to injury — Asia Nisly before the season even began and Kate Hirschfeld, who led the team in average scoring, rebounding, assists and steals for 19 games before going down — and were forced to find a new style of play.
Without the scoring of Hirschfeld to lean on, the Broncos knew they likely weren’t going to outscore opponents. They instead focused more on the defensive end of the court — and it worked out. Centennial went 4-1 without Hirschfeld and won their games behind strong defense, holding opponents to just 32.2 points per game during that five-game stretch.
But the Kissinger-led St. Cecilia offense came into Friday averaging 53 points per contest. The Hawkette attack didn’t have a problem against Centennial, as it scored 16 points in the first quarter and nine in the second to take a 25-12 lead at halftime. Both Hunter Hartshorn and Katie Fehlhafer scored four points in the first half for the Broncos. Fehlhafer wound up leading her team with 10 points Friday night while Hartshorn had eight.
St. Cecilia seemed to seal the win midway through the third quarter when Kissinger drilled a 3-pointer to put her team up 34-18. That bucket capped a 5-0 run and forced Centennial head coach Jake Polk to call a timeout.
Centennial trailed 37-20 at the end of the third and never got any offensive momentum in the final eight minutes.
Five Broncos played their final game, including Sydney Kinnet, Erika Cast, Fehlhafer, Hartshorn and Ascha Utter.
Centennial (16-9) 9 3 8 6 — 26
Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) 16 9 12 9 — 46
Centennial scoring: Hunter Hartshorn 8, Katie Fehlhafer 10, Kierra Green 3, Kiley Rathjen 1, Sydney Kinnet 2, Asche Utter 2.
Hastings St. Cecilia scoring: Bailey Kissinger 17, Cloe McCauley 6, Makenna Asher 10, Tori Thomas 5, Katharine Hamburger 6, Elizabeth Landgren 2.
