HUMPHREY, Neb. — Michaela Lange scored a game-high 19 points and led the Class D-2 No. 3-rated Wynot Blue Devils past the York Dukes, 45-38, to take third place at the St. Francis Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Humphrey.
Wynot, which returned much of its production from last year’s team that won the D-2 state championship, improves to 7-2 with the victory while York, which lost to Crofton in the opening game of the tournament Friday, drops to 6-2. The Class B No. 3-rated Dukes will host Adams Central (5-2) on Jan. 3.
After York took a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, Wynot was able to grab the lead right back at 27-26 at halftime. Natalia Dick and Maddie Portwine both led the Dukes with six points in the first half while Addison Legg had five. Mattie Pohl chipped in with four points and Masa Scheierman two.
Wynot was able to make perimeter shots in the third quarter, however, and outscored York 9-4 to gain a slim 36-30 advantage. Three different Blue Devils all drained a 3-pointer, including Lange, Katelyn Heine and Autumn Lawson.
Outside of Portwine, the York offense went cold in the fourth as she scored 10 of the Dukes’ 12 second-half points.
York (6-2) 16 10 4 8 — 38
Wynot (7-2) 15 12 9 9 — 45
York scoring: Maddie Portwine 16, Natalia Dick 8, Addison Legg 5, Mattie Pohl 4, Destiny Shepherd 3, Masa Scheierman 2.
Wynot scoring: Michaela Lange 19, Katelyn Heine 8, Whitney Hochstein 5, Autumn Lawson 4, Shaelee Planer 4, Karley Heimes 2, Kendra Pinkelman 2, Kaitlyn Heimes 1.
