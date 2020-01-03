GENEVA — In the first half alone Thursday night against the Fillmore Central Panthers, the Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes established dominance on the boards as they held a 23-10 rebounding advantage at the half.
A large portion of the 31 points the Hawkettes had at the break came via second and third chances, and that led to a deficit Fillmore Central could never make up as it dropped a 63-44 decision in a matchup of No. 1 and No. 4 in Class C-2.
Final numbers on the glass: Hawkettes 42, Fillmore Central 20. Unofficially, the Hastings St. Cecilia girls had 21 offensive boards in the win.
While the numbers against the Panthers were daunting, the Fillmore Central girls breathed new life into their chances late in the third quarter. Trailing by as many as 17 points, Fillmore went on a run to close the gap back to nine, the same as it was at the half.
In that run, the Panthers got eight points from senior Macy Scott and five from Rhiannon Shaner, as both hit late 3-pointers to bring the Fillmore Central crowd back to life.
It didn’t last last long, however, as the Hawkettes used great interior passing to set up their offense and pushed the lead back to 17 with five minutes to play in the game.
St. Cecilia was led by Tori Thomas with 15 points while Bailey Kissinger added 14.
The Hawkettes were 20 of 46 from the field overall and 5 of 13 from 3-point range. They connected on 18 of 29 free throws.
Fillmore Central tried to stay close in the fourth quarter, but hit just 2 of 11 shots, and that included 1 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc. For the game, the Panthers were 13 of 41 and put up 22 3-pointers with six of those shots finding the bottom of the net. Fillmore was 12 of 17 at the charity stripe.
The Panthers’ only lead of the night came with 4:36 to play in the first quarter when senior Halle Theis, who had eight points, scored to make it 6-5. That lead lasted only a short time as Kissinger hit a free throw to put the Hawkettes back in the lead, 8-7, and after Shaye Butler nailed a 3-pointer to make it 11-7, the Panthers never got any closer than three points at 11-8.
Also adding eight points to the Panthers’ cause was Shaner, while Erin Schmidt and Lexi Theis had four each.
Both teams finished the game with 12 turnovers.
Fillmore Central travels to Central City next Thursday night and stay on the road next Saturday at C-2 No. 2 Superior.
Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0)
16 15 16 16 — 63
Fillmore Central (8-2)
11 11 16 6 — 44
