MCCOOL JUNCTION – Olivia Johnson recorded seven kills while Ashley Schulz had six, but the McCool Junction Mustangs girls volleyball team ultimately fell at home Tuesday night, 3-0, to the Deshler Dragons.
Deshler got the sweep via scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-19. McCool drops to 1-5 on the season and will try to get back in the winning column Thursday as it hosts a triangular with Meridian (3-1) and Exeter-Milligan (2-3).
Outside of Johnson and Schulz’s kills, McCool’s Raelin Stouffer chipped in with three while Yom Mapieu added two. Sophia Hoffschneider dished out 15 assists.
The Mustangs were credited with 15 blocks on defense. Mapieu led everyone with seven while Grace Penner and Johnson were right behind her with six and four, respectively.
