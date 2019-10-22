DESHLER – The 28 first-quarter points by the Deshler Dragons on Friday night was more than enough to lead them to their second win of the season by the final score of 40-6 over the Hampton Hawks.
Deshler had 297 yards of total offense and 258 of those yards came on the ground.
The rushing game was led by junior Cayden Loomis with 116 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns, while Holden Ruhnke, Orlando Galvan and Emmit Hintz all had one scoring run in the win.
The only completed pass for Deshler was a 39-yard scoring strike from freshman quarterback Gavin Nash to senior Adam Roth.
On defense Deshler’s Galvan led the way with eight tackles while Loomis and Cale Schardt had six each.
Hampton (0-7) travels to Six Man No. 1 Harvard on Friday night in their season finale.
