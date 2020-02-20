GENEVA – The Diller-Odell Griffins took a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter and a 24-15 edge at the break in the D1-7 subdistrict at Fillmore Central on Tuesday night.
The Griffins did not let the Heartland girls build any momentum to mount a comeback and continued to build their lead in the second half, all the way to a 46-29 win.
Heartland sees its season end with a 9-11 record, while the Griffins (12-10) move on to the tonight’s championship game against Meridian (16-8).
Heartland was led in scoring by senior Odessa Ohrt with 11 points while Kaelyn Buller added nine and Kalea Wetjen eight. Buller was responsible for two of the three 3-pointers with Ohrt knocking down the other one.
Heartland missed its chances at making a comeback as they only converted on 8 of 23 at the free-throw line.
Heartland (9-11)
7 8 4 10 – 29
Diller-Odell (12-10)
11 13 5 17 – 46
