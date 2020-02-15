BLAIR – All five area teams opened their district meets on Friday.
The York Dukes are in Blair at the B-2; Cross County/Osceola and Fillmore Central are in Malcolm at the C-1; Centennial is out west in Greeley at Central Valley High School competing in the D-2 and High Plains is even further west as they are at Southern Valley in Oxford.
Here is a recap of Friday’s action concerning local teams and the top five teams from each district.
B-2 at Blair
The York Dukes have eight wrestlers headed to the semifinals as juniors Thomas Ivey at 120; Kaleb Eliker at 126; Oren Krumrie at 132; Chase Cotton at 160; Kobe Lyons at 170; Kaden Lyons at 182; Jacob Diaz at 195 and Brayan Rodriguez at 220 are all still undefeated.
At 135 Nate Streeter-Meyers and Beau Woods at 285 pounds each suffered one loss, but they are still alive for one of the top four berths in their respective brackets.
Only Damon Rasmussen at 152 saw his season come to an end on the first day.
The Hastings Tigers lead in the team race with 83 points; second is Blair with 64; third belongs to Adams Central with 48, the Dukes are fourth with 47 and Platteview rounds out the top five with 43.5.
Wrestling gets underway again today at 9:30 a.m. with the consolation rounds.
C-1 at Malcolm
The Cross County/Osceola Twisters and the Fillmore Central Panthers are among the field at the C-2 meet in Malcolm.
Fillmore Central is leading in the team race after day one with 59 points; second is Archbishop Bergan with 53.5; third place is Bishop Neuman with 51, while fourth and fifth belong to Yutan (48) and Malcolm with 46 points respectively.
Fillmore Central still has 10 wrestlers alive with six headed to the semifinals. Those wrestlers are: Alex Schademann at 113; Aidan Trowbridge at 126; Conner Nun at 145; Gavin Hinrichs at 160; Thomas Barnes at 182 and Connor Asche at 285.
In the consolations first thing this morning Travis Meyer 106; Dillon Fushia 120; Noah Monroe at 132 and Aidan Hinrichs at 138 will all be in action trying to keep their seasons alive.
CCO is sending four wrestlers to the semifinals and of the nine that started, eight still have a chance to make the state field.
In the semifinals are: Cameron Graham at 138; Bryce Reed at 145; Colton Nuttelman at 152 and Kyle Sterup at 182.
Colton Kirby at 113; Wyatt Graham at 160; Conner Shoup at 195 and Owen Powell at 285 will wrestle in the consolations.
D-2 at Central Valley High School (Greeley)
The Centennial Broncos currently sit in a tie with Palmer for fourth place in the team race as both teams scored 36 points.
The top three schools are: 1. Howells-Dodge 42; 2. Southwest 37; 3. North Central 36.5.
Centennial has eight wrestlers still fighting for a state berth and four of them are in the semifinals.
Those four are: Keenan Kosek at 120; Gaven Schernikau at 126; Ryan Payne at 132 and Carson Fehlhafer at 285.
In the consolation brackets are: Tanner Rodewald at 106; Dominick Reyes at 145; Tyson Rodewald at 160 and Samuel Payne at 195.
D-3 at Southern Valley (Oxford)
All six wrestlers who were in action for the High Plains Storm at the D-3 District meet in Southern Valley on Friday have moved on to today’s action.
Four of the six grapplers are in the semifinals with two in a consolation bracket.
In the semifinals are: Javier Moreno at 126; Jarrett Parsons at 160; No. 1 rated in Class D at 170 Dylan Soule and heavyweight Kolby Beck.
Hunter Gless and Jakob Hogan both at 152 are in action in the consolations.
The team leader going into today is Maxwell with 56.5; second is Southern Valley with 42; tied for third is Ansley-Litchfield and Weeping Water with 31.5 and rounding out the top five teams is Shelton with 31.
